Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,110,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,784 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 1.8% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.30% of Canadian National Railway worth $244,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $510,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.2% in the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 579,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 8.9% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 69.1% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares during the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNI. Desjardins upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.32.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.09. The stock had a trading volume of 44,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,395. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

