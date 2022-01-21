Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Raised to C$168.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$158.00 to C$168.00 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$121.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities set a C$175.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$177.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$150.73.

Shares of CNR stock traded up C$1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$155.47. 650,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,435. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$125.00 and a 12-month high of C$168.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$109.81 billion and a PE ratio of 23.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$159.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$148.92.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.48 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.8299999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total value of C$885,428.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,942,149.

Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

