Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 72,069 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $16,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 36,406.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 120,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120,504 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 361.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,130.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.59.

CNQ opened at $52.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $54.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

