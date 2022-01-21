Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,925,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509,087 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises approximately 0.9% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $125,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 318.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 112,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 85,300 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 22,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 331.3% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 143,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,555,000 after buying an additional 611,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 401,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,175,000 after buying an additional 53,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of CP traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.37. 317,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,884,798. The company has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.39 and its 200-day moving average is $72.44. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

