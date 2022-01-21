Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$41.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Michael Glen Eastwood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.67, for a total transaction of C$99,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$291,971.20. Also, Senior Officer Kirby Trent Hill sold 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.42, for a total transaction of C$217,055.40.

TSE:CWB opened at C$39.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.76. The company has a market cap of C$3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.56. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$28.18 and a twelve month high of C$41.56.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$260.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$267.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.1900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 31.10%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

