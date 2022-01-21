Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CGEMY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Capgemini stock opened at $46.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.77. Capgemini has a twelve month low of $28.60 and a twelve month high of $49.65.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

