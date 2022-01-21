Capital One Financial (COF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) in the last few weeks:

1/19/2022 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $177.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Capital One Financial was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/11/2022 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $194.00 to $192.00.

1/6/2022 – Capital One Financial was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/3/2022 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $205.00 to $207.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $214.00 to $221.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Capital One Financial was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.48. 39,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.34. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $99.82 and a 12 month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,101 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Capital One Financial by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,249 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,967,000 after buying an additional 931,872 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,240,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 26.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,735,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,111,000 after buying an additional 576,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

