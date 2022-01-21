Capital One Financial (COF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) in the last few weeks:
- 1/19/2022 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $177.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2022 – Capital One Financial was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/11/2022 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $194.00 to $192.00.
- 1/6/2022 – Capital One Financial was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/3/2022 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $205.00 to $207.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/6/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $214.00 to $221.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/1/2021 – Capital One Financial was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.48. 39,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.34. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $99.82 and a 12 month high of $177.95.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.78 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,101 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Capital One Financial by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,249 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,967,000 after buying an additional 931,872 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,240,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 26.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,735,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,111,000 after buying an additional 576,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
