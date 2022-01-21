Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $50.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 6.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CFFN opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. This is a boost from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 60.71%.

CFFN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $33,006.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after buying an additional 56,543 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

