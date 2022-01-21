Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.68.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CS. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

CS opened at C$6.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Capstone Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$2.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$208.28 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capstone Mining will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

