CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $43.64 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CapWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,797 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,398 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.8% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $43,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,121,553 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,672,668,000 after purchasing an additional 427,120 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,149,586 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,270,971,000 after acquiring an additional 137,945 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259,147 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $59,871,000 after acquiring an additional 141,510 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $301.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $222.42 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $328.62 and a 200 day moving average of $308.76.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Mizuho reduced their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.46.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

