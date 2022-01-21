Carbon Trading Down 29.4% Over Last 7 Days (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last week, Carbon has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for $0.0762 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $175,828.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00053904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00066425 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.36 or 0.06990906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,348.06 or 0.99713622 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00060005 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,548,507 coins. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

