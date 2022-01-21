Cardano Trading Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. Cardano has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion and $2.70 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00003121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.31 or 0.00183033 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00035154 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00034188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.23 or 0.00381558 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00066849 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,007,996,390 coins and its circulating supply is 33,539,932,564 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

