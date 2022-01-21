Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.51

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.51 and last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 335735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardiovascular Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 6.11. The company has a market cap of $732.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.76.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.