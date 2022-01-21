CareTech (LON:CTH) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $617.33

CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 617.33 ($8.42) and traded as low as GBX 547.05 ($7.46). CareTech shares last traded at GBX 564 ($7.70), with a volume of 138,335 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of CareTech from GBX 700 ($9.55) to GBX 660 ($9.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 577.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 617.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £639.22 million and a PE ratio of 20.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.13) per share. This is a positive change from CareTech’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. CareTech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

About CareTech (LON:CTH)

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

