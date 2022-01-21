Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) CFO David Bernstein Sells 7,670 Shares

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.99. 41,249,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,012,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $31.52.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 342.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 130.6% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CCL. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.