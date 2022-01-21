Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st.

Carpenter Technology has raised its dividend by 5.3% over the last three years. Carpenter Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 51.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carpenter Technology to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRS traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.13. 294,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,408. Carpenter Technology has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carpenter Technology will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 22.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 62.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 113.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 177,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.