Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $185.00. The company traded as low as $146.52 and last traded at $146.52, with a volume of 21991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.99.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVNA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. TheStreet downgraded Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.26.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $46,548.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $2,938,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,602 shares of company stock worth $5,167,703 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Carvana by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,792,000 after buying an additional 39,649 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,251,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,415,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 222,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,172,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.96 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.47.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

