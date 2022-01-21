Cashaa (CAS) Market Cap Hits $11.87 Million

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. Cashaa has a market capitalization of $11.87 million and $535,844.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cashaa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cashaa has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cashaa alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00049353 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006210 BTC.

Cashaa Coin Profile

Cashaa (CRYPTO:CAS) is a coin. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 819,528,005 coins. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com . Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens. “

Cashaa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cashaa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cashaa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.