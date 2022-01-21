CashHand (CHND) Trading Up 36.6% Over Last 7 Days

CashHand (CURRENCY:CHND) traded up 57.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One CashHand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0331 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CashHand has traded up 36.6% against the US dollar. CashHand has a market capitalization of $51,800.74 and approximately $454.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00027208 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000230 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000739 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000197 BTC.

CashHand Coin Profile

CashHand is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 43,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,564,921 coins. CashHand’s official website is www.cashhand.info . CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here

