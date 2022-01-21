Casper Hits Market Cap of $254.29 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Casper has a market capitalization of $254.29 million and approximately $25.39 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Casper has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0831 or 0.00000228 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00053904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00066425 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.36 or 0.06990906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,348.06 or 0.99713622 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00060005 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,616,782,449 coins and its circulating supply is 3,060,487,887 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

