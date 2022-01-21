CastleArk Alternatives LLC Acquires New Holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 191,669 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Sterling Construction as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Construction by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Sterling Construction by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Sterling Construction by 76,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $27.10 on Friday. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $29.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average is $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 28,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $830,532.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 2,804 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $81,848.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,348 shares of company stock valued at $974,463 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.
Sterling Construction Profile
Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.
