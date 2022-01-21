CastleArk Alternatives LLC Acquires New Holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 191,669 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Sterling Construction as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Construction by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Sterling Construction by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Sterling Construction by 76,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $27.10 on Friday. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $29.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average is $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $463.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 28,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $830,532.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 2,804 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $81,848.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,348 shares of company stock valued at $974,463 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Sterling Construction Profile

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

