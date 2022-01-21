CastleArk Alternatives LLC Acquires New Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 83,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $69.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 2.29. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.68.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

