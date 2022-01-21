CastleArk Alternatives LLC Acquires New Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 82,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC owned 0.11% of Viasat at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 22.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 5.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Viasat by 5.1% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Viasat by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Viasat by 1.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $46.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.88 and a beta of 1.15. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.95 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.25 million. Viasat had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viasat has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

In related news, Director Robert W. Johnson acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.05 per share, with a total value of $66,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $1,384,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

