CastleArk Alternatives LLC Acquires New Shares in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 88,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,461,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Revolve Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $41.85 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $89.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.98.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The business had revenue of $244.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RVLV. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $3,789,988.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 38,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $2,814,012.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 626,652 shares of company stock valued at $48,203,564 over the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

