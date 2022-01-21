CastleArk Alternatives LLC Buys New Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 71,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC owned about 0.14% of CareDx as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,221,000 after purchasing an additional 236,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,885,000 after purchasing an additional 127,928 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 20.9% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,739,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,227,000 after purchasing an additional 300,807 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 9.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,653,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,334,000 after purchasing an additional 145,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CareDx by 62,172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,526 shares in the last quarter.

CDNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

CDNA opened at $37.93 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.32 and a fifty-two week high of $96.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average of $61.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -108.37 and a beta of 0.58.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.34 per share, with a total value of $211,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $68,880.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,219 shares of company stock worth $1,491,540. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

