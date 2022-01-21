CastleArk Alternatives LLC Buys New Position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 89,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,652,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC owned 0.18% of SpringWorks Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWTX. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 105.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 645,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,952,000 after buying an additional 331,862 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 678.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 353,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,453,000 after buying an additional 308,468 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 54.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 772,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,658,000 after buying an additional 271,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,486,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,897,000 after buying an additional 216,785 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,007,000 after purchasing an additional 212,011 shares in the last quarter.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $54.62 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $96.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.37.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.20.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.