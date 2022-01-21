CastleArk Alternatives LLC Grows Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 144,953.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,516 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,486 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,873,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,619,000 after buying an additional 251,784 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 743.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 21,345 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,262,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $106.29 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.26 and a 1 year high of $115.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.14, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.84) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

