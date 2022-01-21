CastleArk Alternatives LLC Invests $4.30 Million in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC owned about 0.10% of John Bean Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 25.2% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JBT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

NYSE:JBT opened at $139.05 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $115.61 and a 1 year high of $177.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.16). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director James M. Ringler sold 1,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $284,547.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.73, for a total value of $170,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,046 shares of company stock worth $668,146 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

