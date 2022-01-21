CastleArk Alternatives LLC Invests $4.33 Million in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 93,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Veracyte at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,532,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,289 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,895 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after acquiring an additional 713,726 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 21,676.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 583,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,324,000 after acquiring an additional 580,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,135,000 after acquiring an additional 389,722 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $27.67 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.14 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average is $42.55.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $60.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total value of $145,106,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,632 shares of company stock valued at $145,664,138 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VCYT shares. TheStreet downgraded Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Veracyte in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

