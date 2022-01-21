CastleArk Alternatives LLC Invests $4.67 Million in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 159,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,674,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC owned about 0.30% of RadNet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RadNet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,952,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,478,000 after purchasing an additional 61,023 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in RadNet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,099,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in RadNet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,503,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,666,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in RadNet by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,537,000 after purchasing an additional 50,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in RadNet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 923,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RDNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $274,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.45.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

