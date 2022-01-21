CastleArk Alternatives LLC Invests $4.81 Million in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,810,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Masonite International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOOR. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 99.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

Masonite International stock opened at $98.55 on Friday. Masonite International Co. has a 12 month low of $98.01 and a 12 month high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.75.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $999,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

