CastleArk Alternatives LLC Invests $5.53 Million in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 140,225 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC owned approximately 0.10% of KBR as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KBR by 607.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its position in shares of KBR by 37.7% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in KBR during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $45.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.43 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.45 and a beta of 1.29.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -183.33%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

