CastleArk Alternatives LLC Makes New $3.76 Million Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 359.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Boeing by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.35.

Shares of BA stock opened at $214.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $185.26 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.84.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

