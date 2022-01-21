CastleArk Alternatives LLC Makes New $3.93 Million Investment in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 60,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 525.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 44,638 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 172,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 60,375 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,893,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,852,000 after purchasing an additional 529,738 shares in the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSCC. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

Shares of LSCC opened at $56.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.40. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $37.38 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.69, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $3,876,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 59,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $4,112,704.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,563 shares of company stock valued at $19,736,628. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

