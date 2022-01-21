CastleArk Alternatives LLC Makes New $4.69 Million Investment in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 71,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC owned about 0.36% of OrthoPediatrics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 103,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 2nd quarter worth $474,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 319.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 382,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,189,000 after acquiring an additional 291,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 72,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.03 million, a PE ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 0.78. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52-week low of $41.10 and a 52-week high of $73.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.53.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $25.08 million during the quarter. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KIDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.42 per share, with a total value of $60,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

