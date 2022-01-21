CastleArk Alternatives LLC Makes New $5.16 Million Investment in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,040 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,043 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 294.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 14,734 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,998 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,649.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 107,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $12,815,000 after acquiring an additional 103,108 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,983 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $277,668,000 after acquiring an additional 360,476 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027 in the last 90 days. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Cowen raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.24.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $111.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.73. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

