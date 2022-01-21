CastleArk Alternatives LLC Makes New Investment in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 276,340 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,161,176 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,223,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378,713 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.5% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 55,480,311 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,001,419,000 after acquiring an additional 294,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,313,601 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,081,845,000 after acquiring an additional 463,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,797,919 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $772,503,000 after acquiring an additional 520,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 45.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $428,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $19.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.45. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $25.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

GOLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.16.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

