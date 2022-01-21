CastleArk Alternatives LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 27,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $73.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.73 and its 200 day moving average is $68.78. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

