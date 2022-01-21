CastleArk Alternatives LLC Purchases Shares of 39,200 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $99.83 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.59. The company has a market capitalization of $179.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

