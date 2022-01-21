CastleArk Alternatives LLC Takes $3.40 Million Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,770 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 2,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 11,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,526,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $529,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,885 shares of company stock valued at $16,165,388 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BL stock opened at $87.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.27. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.94 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on BlackLine from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.89.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

