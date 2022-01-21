CastleArk Alternatives LLC Takes $4.02 Million Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BILL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.39.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total transaction of $1,798,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total transaction of $1,560,428.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 448,615 shares of company stock valued at $131,367,083. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $169.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.64 and a 12 month high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.