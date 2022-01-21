CastleArk Alternatives LLC Takes $4.65 Million Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 119,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC owned approximately 0.09% of NCR at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NCR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,612,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,554,000 after purchasing an additional 86,493 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 3.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,439,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,638,000 after purchasing an additional 50,339 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in NCR by 45.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in NCR by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

NCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NCR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In other news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $498,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,046.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NCR opened at $40.26 on Friday. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 1.72.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

NCR Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

