CastleArk Alternatives LLC Takes Position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 228,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Avid Bioservices at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDMO. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2,855.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 122,309 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 19.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 607.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 74,199 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 1.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,331,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,096,000 after purchasing an additional 163,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $18.51 on Friday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.40 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CDMO shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 3,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $69,358.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 6,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $157,960.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,231 in the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

