CastleArk Alternatives LLC Takes Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 232,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC owned 0.36% of Codexis as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Codexis by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 99,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Codexis by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Codexis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,294,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,971,000 after purchasing an additional 170,085 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Codexis by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 37,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Codexis by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $20.79 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.10.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $36.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Codexis’s revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDXS. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

In other Codexis news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,410,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,100 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Codexis Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

