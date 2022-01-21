Caterpillar (CAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Caterpillar to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $216.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $179.34 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.47.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

