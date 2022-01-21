Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 21,615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 559,709 shares.The stock last traded at $120.94 and had previously closed at $120.35.

Separately, Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.77 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (NYSE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.