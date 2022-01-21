Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Cedar Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 79.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cedar Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -216.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Shares of NYSE:CDR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.16. The company had a trading volume of 80,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,431. Cedar Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $330.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.79.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Cedar Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

