Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.88.
Several research firms recently commented on CLBT. Bank of America began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.
Cellebrite DI stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. Cellebrite DI has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $13.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,039,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,353,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,964,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,209,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $681,000. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cellebrite DI Company Profile
TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.
Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.