Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

Several research firms recently commented on CLBT. Bank of America began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Cellebrite DI stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. Cellebrite DI has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $13.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $65.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cellebrite DI will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,039,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,353,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,964,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,209,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $681,000. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.