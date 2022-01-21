Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLLNY shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cellnex Telecom from €67.00 ($76.14) to €65.00 ($73.86) in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLLNY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.45. 1,169,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,787. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.07. Cellnex Telecom has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $36.87.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

