Celo Dollar Hits Market Capitalization of $103.52 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC on major exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $103.52 million and approximately $938,512.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 103,937,122 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

